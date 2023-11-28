Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Croatia
  3. Residential
  4. Opcina Fazana
  5. Apartments

Apartments for sale in Opcina Fazana, Croatia

Apartment To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
3 room apartment with furniture, with air conditioning, with surveillance security system in Valbandon, Croatia
3 room apartment with furniture, with air conditioning, with surveillance security system
Valbandon, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 88 m²
Number of floors 1
ISTRIA, VALBANDON - Beautiful apartment on the ground floor The municipality of Fažana is …
€285,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Dux nekretnine d.o.o.
Languages: English
+385914808808 info@dux-nekretnine.hr

Properties features in Opcina Fazana, Croatia

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir