Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Croatia
  3. Opcina Dugopolje
  4. Commercial
  5. Warehouse

Warehouses for sale in Opcina Dugopolje, Croatia

Warehouse Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Warehouse 1 800 m² in Dugopolje, Croatia
Warehouse 1 800 m²
Dugopolje, Croatia
Rooms 8
Area 1 800 m²
Dugopolje, commercial building with a total usable area of ​​1800 m2. It can be used as a w…
$3,79M
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes