Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Croatia
  3. Opcina Dugopolje
  4. Commercial
  5. Established business

Business for Sale in Opcina Dugopolje, Croatia

Established business Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
HOSPITAL SPLIT, CROATIA in Koprivno, Croatia
HOSPITAL SPLIT, CROATIA
Koprivno, Croatia
Area 9 500 m²
20 km from Split, Croatia, a modern hospital of 9500 m2, basement, ground floor + 7 floors i…
$5,37M
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes