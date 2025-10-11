Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Croatia
  3. Opcina Bistra
  4. Commercial
  5. Warehouse

Warehouses for sale in Opcina Bistra, Croatia

Warehouse Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
READY BUSINESS in Donja Bistra, Croatia
READY BUSINESS
Donja Bistra, Croatia
Area 39 500 m²
Ready business 35 km from Zagreb, Croatia, logistics center 39,500 m2. We do not provi…
Price on request
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go