Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Croatia
  3. Residential
  4. Opcina Bilice
  5. Houses

Houses for sale in Opcina Bilice, Croatia

House To archive
Clear all
2 properties total found
Villa 3 bedrooms in Bilice, Croatia
Villa 3 bedrooms
Bilice, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 11
Area 80 m²
Explore Šibenik city on the south of the Adriatic coast of Croatia, located at the center of…
€380,000
Leave a request
4 room house with electricity, with Ownership document in Bilice, Croatia
4 room house with electricity, with Ownership document
Bilice, Croatia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 108 m²
Number of floors 2
Picturesque house near Skradin, 59 m2 For sale is a picturesque house located in the quiet a…
€130,000
Leave a request

Properties features in Opcina Bilice, Croatia

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir