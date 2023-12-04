Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Croatia
  3. Residential
  4. Opcina Baska Voda
  5. Houses

Houses for sale in Opcina Baska Voda, Croatia

House To archive
Clear all
3 properties total found
5 room house in Baska Voda, Croatia
5 room house
Baska Voda, Croatia
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 446 m²
Baška Voda, two modern villas with sea view near the beach, newly constructed. Two contempo…
€2,15M
Leave a request
9 room house in Promajna, Croatia
9 room house
Promajna, Croatia
Rooms 12
Bathrooms count 11
Area 560 m²
Detached apartment-type house near Makarska, in the center of a small tourist town. The tot…
€1,50M
Leave a request
6 room house with Bedrooms in Baska Voda, Croatia
6 room house with Bedrooms
Baska Voda, Croatia
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 204 m²
Baška Voda, detached family house with a living area of 163 m2, with side parts: two terrace…
€769,000
Leave a request

Properties features in Opcina Baska Voda, Croatia

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir