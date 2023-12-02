Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Croatia
  3. Residential
  4. Gradska cetvrt Sesvete
  5. Houses

Houses for sale in Gradska cetvrt Sesvete, Croatia

House To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
4 room house in Gradska cetvrt Sesvete, Croatia
4 room house
Gradska cetvrt Sesvete, Croatia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 112 m²
www.biliskov.com  ID: 13634 Sesvete Four-room apartment with an area of 112.42 m2 on the g…
€170,000
per month
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir