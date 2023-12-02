Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in Gradska cetvrt Sesvete, Croatia

7 properties total found
4 room apartment in Gradska cetvrt Sesvete, Croatia
4 room apartment
Gradska cetvrt Sesvete, Croatia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 127 m²
www.biliskov.com  ID: 13533 Sesvetski Kraljevec Four-room apartment with a total net area …
€210,000
per month
3 room apartment in Gradska cetvrt Sesvete, Croatia
3 room apartment
Gradska cetvrt Sesvete, Croatia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 113 m²
www.biliskov.com  ID: 13532 Sesvetski Kraljevec Three-room apartment with a total net area…
€205,000
per month
5 room apartment in Gradska cetvrt Sesvete, Croatia
5 room apartment
Gradska cetvrt Sesvete, Croatia
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 106 m²
www.biliskov.com  ID: 13100 Sesvete, near Brestje elementary school Five-room two-story ap…
€350,000
per month
3 room apartment in Gradska cetvrt Sesvete, Croatia
3 room apartment
Gradska cetvrt Sesvete, Croatia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 107 m²
Sesvete, Jelkovec - new buildingFour-room penthouse with an area of ​​107.17m2 on the 2nd fl…
€267,925
per month
4 room apartment in Gradska cetvrt Sesvete, Croatia
4 room apartment
Gradska cetvrt Sesvete, Croatia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 129 m²
Sesvete, Jelkovec - new buildingFour-room apartment with an area of ​​129.47 m2 on the 1st f…
€323,675
per month
4 room apartment in Gradska cetvrt Sesvete, Croatia
4 room apartment
Gradska cetvrt Sesvete, Croatia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 144 m²
Sesvete, Jelkovec - new buildingFour-room apartment of 144.05m2 on the ground floor of a bui…
€360,125
per month
4 room apartment with terrace, with bus, with  Train in Gradska cetvrt Sesvete, Croatia
4 room apartment with terrace, with bus, with  Train
Gradska cetvrt Sesvete, Croatia
Rooms 4
Area 116 m²
Floor 1/2
I22163 Savska cesta
€180,000
per month
