Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Croatia
  3. Grad Vodnjan
  4. Commercial
  5. Established business

Business for Sale in Grad Vodnjan, Croatia

сommercial property
3
Established business Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
READY BUSINESS in Vodnjan, Croatia
READY BUSINESS
Vodnjan, Croatia
Area 25 000 m²
Ready business Land with a ready-made (connected) solar power plant. Solar power plant 2.…
$3,75M
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go