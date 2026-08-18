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Villas for sale in Grad Vis, Croatia

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5 properties total found
Villa 3 bedrooms in Grad Vis, Croatia
Villa 3 bedrooms
Grad Vis, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 140 m²
An attractive villa  with swimming pool located in a beautiful location on the southern…
Price on request
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Villa in Grad Vis, Croatia
Villa
Grad Vis, Croatia
Area 240 m²
Rare villa for sale on Vis island - a jewel of Croatia!Elegant Villa in a serene Island Sett…
$1,11M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Grad Vis, Croatia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Grad Vis, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 157 m²
ISLAND OF VIS, RUKAVAC – Elegant Detached Villa with Swimming Pool and Sea View, Walking Dis…
$914,920
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Grad Vis, Croatia
Villa 3 bedrooms
Grad Vis, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Discounted! Price fell from 690 000 eur to 538 000 eur!A charming three-bedroom villa is off…
$622,325
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Grad Vis, Croatia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Grad Vis, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 215 m²
Amazing waterfront villa on Vis island, with 2 apartments and gorgeous terraces with fantast…
$1,37M
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