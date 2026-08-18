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Hotels for sale in Grad Vis, Croatia

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Hotel 152 m² in Grad Vis, Croatia
Hotel 152 m²
Grad Vis, Croatia
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 152 m²
Two-Story Detached Sea-View Investment House on the Island of Vis, 3d Row to the Sea!Propert…
$578,369
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