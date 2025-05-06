Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Croatia
  3. Grad Umag
  4. Residential
  5. Villa
  6. Terrace

Terraced Villas for sale in Grad Umag, Croatia

Umag
111
Villa Delete
Clear all
13 properties total found
Villa 4 bedrooms in Umag, Croatia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Umag, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 1 000 m²
Luxury villas Farkaš, Croatia, sell luxurious designer villa in the golf and spa resort of K…
Price on request
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Basanija, Croatia
Villa 3 bedrooms
Basanija, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 220 m²
We sell a beautiful modern villa with swimming pool, only 30 m from the sea, in a tourist vi…
Price on request
Leave a request
Villa 5 bedrooms in Crveni Vrh, Croatia
Villa 5 bedrooms
Crveni Vrh, Croatia
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 7
Area 895 m²
A unique opportunity in Croatia! Luxury in Istria! For sale 5 type of villas in the golf r…
Price on request
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Umag, Croatia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Umag, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 500 m²
Exclusive modern villa on the beach !!!! Exclusive villa with private beach for sale, in a q…
Price on request
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Crveni Vrh, Croatia
Villa 3 bedrooms
Crveni Vrh, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 5
Area 817 m²
A unique opportunity in Croatia! Luxury in Istria! For sale 5 type of villas in the go…
Price on request
Leave a request
Villa 2 bedrooms in Umag, Croatia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Umag, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 514 m²
A unique opportunity in Croatia! Luxury in Istria! For sale 5 type of villas in the go…
Price on request
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Umag, Croatia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Umag, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 967 m²
A unique opportunity in Croatia! Luxury in Istria! For sale 5 type of villas in the go…
Price on request
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Zambratija, Croatia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Zambratija, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 500 m²
The modern architecture of this villa blended perfectly with the location where it is locate…
Price on request
Leave a request
Villa 5 bedrooms in Crveni Vrh, Croatia
Villa 5 bedrooms
Crveni Vrh, Croatia
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 915 m²
A unique opportunity in Croatia! Luxury in Istria! For sale 5 type of villas in the go…
Price on request
Leave a request
Villa 2 bedrooms in Grad Umag, Croatia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Grad Umag, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
A detached house with a swimming pool for sale, only 5 km away from the sea. It was complete…
Price on request
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Umag, Croatia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Umag, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 276 m²
The villa consists of ground and first floors. On the ground floor there is a large kitchen …
Price on request
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Umag, Croatia
Villa 3 bedrooms
Umag, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 160 m²
A new beautiful villa with a pool for sale, 4 km from the sea. It has an area of ​​160 m2 an…
Price on request
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Umag, Croatia
Villa 3 bedrooms
Umag, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 260 m²
We proudly present a brand new 5 star villa for sale on the beach in Umag.   T…
Price on request
Leave a request

Properties features in Grad Umag, Croatia

with Garden
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go