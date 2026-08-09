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Offices for Sale in Grad Solin, Croatia

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1 property total found
Office 110 m² in Vranjic, Croatia
Office 110 m²
Vranjic, Croatia
Rooms 1
Area 110 m²
Solin, Mravinci for sale, office space 97 m2 and parking space 12.5 m2 The office space is …
$196,090
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