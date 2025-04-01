Show property on map Show properties list
Terraced Houses for sale in Grad Senj, Croatia

4 properties total found
3 room house in Stinica, Croatia
3 room house
Stinica, Croatia
Rooms 3
Area 232 m²
Impressive and isolated house with swimming pool in Velebit Nature Park, 232 m2 It is incred…
$807,461
9 room house in Sveti Juraj, Croatia
9 room house
Sveti Juraj, Croatia
Rooms 9
Area 216 m²
Number of floors 1
House with 4 apartments, sea view, 1st row to the sea, beach, 216 m2, Senj Not far from Senj…
$798,958
House 18 rooms in Senj, Croatia
House 18 rooms
Senj, Croatia
Rooms 18
Area 602 m²
Number of floors 2
Newly built building, 6 apartments, garage, parking, view, Senj, 602.39 A residential buildi…
$829,258
House 18 rooms in Prizna, Croatia
House 18 rooms
Prizna, Croatia
Rooms 18
Area 650 m²
Number of floors 3
Apartment building, direct access to the beach, garage, 632 m2, Prizna,In Prizna, 15 km from…
$1,11M
