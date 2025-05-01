Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Croatia
  3. Grad Samobor
  4. Residential
  5. Villa

Villas for sale in Grad Samobor, Croatia

Villa Delete
Clear all
2 properties total found
Villa 16 rooms in Grad Samobor, Croatia
Villa 16 rooms
Grad Samobor, Croatia
Rooms 16
Area 3 665 m²
Villa Brdo is classified as one of the most beautiful residential buildings in Croatia, and …
Price on request
Leave a request
Villa 10 rooms in Grad Samobor, Croatia
Villa 10 rooms
Grad Samobor, Croatia
Rooms 10
Bathrooms count 6
Area 900 m²
Samobor Beautiful mansion with a total area of ​​570 m2 with an auxiliary building of 463m2…
$1,12M
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go