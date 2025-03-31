Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Croatia
  3. Grad Osijek
  4. Commercial
  5. Investment

Investment Properties for Sale in Grad Osijek, Croatia

Investment Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Investment in Osijek, Croatia
Investment
Osijek, Croatia
OSIJEK CENTER, HERITAGE HOTEL INVESTMENT PROJECT WITH LOCATION PERMIT, FOR SALE In the heart…
$1,33M
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes