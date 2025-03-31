Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Croatia
  3. Grad Obrovac
  4. Residential
  5. House

Houses for sale in Grad Obrovac, Croatia

House Delete
Clear all
2 properties total found
6 room house in Karin Gornji, Croatia
6 room house
Karin Gornji, Croatia
Rooms 6
Area 234 m²
Number of floors 2
House with 2 apartments, garage, view, 250 m from the sea, Kruševo, 233 m2, A house with 2 s…
$409,647
Leave a request
Villa 2 bedrooms in Krusevo, Croatia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Krusevo, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 225 m²
Newly Built Villa with Pool – Second Row to the Sea with Stunning Views in Prigrada, 90 Mete…
$617,362
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
ADRIONIKA CONSULTING
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Hrvatski, Crnogorski
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Grad Obrovac, Croatia

with Terrace
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes