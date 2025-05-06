Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Croatia
  3. Grad Novi Vinodolski
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Terrace

Terraced Houses for sale in Grad Novi Vinodolski, Croatia

villas
17
House Delete
Clear all
2 properties total found
8 room house in Klenovica, Croatia
8 room house
Klenovica, Croatia
Rooms 8
Area 322 m²
Number of floors 3
RESIDENTIAL VILLA WITH OPEN SEA VIEW, KLENOVICA, NOVI VINODOLSKI Residential villa for sale …
$608,935
Leave a request
2 room house in Jakov Polje, Croatia
2 room house
Jakov Polje, Croatia
Rooms 2
Area 78 m²
Number of floors 2
Stone house with a panoramic view of the sea and nature A recently renovated stone house is …
$221,431
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go