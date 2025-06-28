Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Croatia
  3. Grad Novalja
  4. Commercial
  5. Hotel

Hotels for sale in Grad Novalja, Croatia

Hotel Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Development Project, Pag Croatia in Grad Novalja, Croatia
Development Project, Pag Croatia
Grad Novalja, Croatia
Area 50 000 m²
🌴 Seafront Land Plot on the Island of Pag, Croatia Ideal for building a tourist resort or…
$3,66M
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go