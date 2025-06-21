Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Croatia
  3. Grad Nin
  4. Residential
  5. Villa
  6. Sea view

Seaview Villas for Sale in Grad Nin, Croatia

Villa Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Villa 3 bedrooms in Zaton, Croatia
Villa 3 bedrooms
Zaton, Croatia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 180 m²
Number of floors 2
A beautiful villa for sale, located on the sandy beach of the Adriatic coast. All rooms have…
$1,26M
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Grad Nin, Croatia

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go