Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Croatia
  3. Grad Mali Losinj
  4. Commercial
  5. Hotel

Hotels for sale in Grad Mali Losinj, Croatia

Mali Losinj
5
Hotel Delete
Clear all
5 properties total found
Hotel 266 m² in Mali Losinj, Croatia
Hotel 266 m²
Mali Losinj, Croatia
Bedrooms 9
Bathrooms count 3
Area 266 m²
House with three apartments in a quiet part of the island Mali Losinj, 500m from the sea!Det…
$943,986
Leave a request
Hotel 330 m² in Mali Losinj, Croatia
Hotel 330 m²
Mali Losinj, Croatia
Area 330 m²
Exceptional building on the 1st line to the sea in Mali Losinj famous tourist town!Total are…
$2,09M
Leave a request
Hotel 300 m² in Mali Losinj, Croatia
Hotel 300 m²
Mali Losinj, Croatia
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 6
Area 300 m²
Exceptional apartment house in a great location first row to the sea on Mali Losinj!Property…
$1,33M
Leave a request
Hotel 825 m² in Mali Losinj, Croatia
Hotel 825 m²
Mali Losinj, Croatia
Bedrooms 16
Bathrooms count 18
Area 825 m²
Amazing tourist property for sale on Mali Losinj island just 200 meters from the sea and 500…
$2,76M
Leave a request
Hotel 700 m² in Mali Losinj, Croatia
Hotel 700 m²
Mali Losinj, Croatia
Area 700 m²
Great offer of waterfront mini-hotel on Mali Losinj island - just 20 meters from the beach a…
$3,83M
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Property types in Grad Mali Losinj

сommercial properties
Realting.com
Go