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Penthouses for sale in Grad Makarska, Croatia

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1 property total found
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Makarska, Croatia
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Makarska, Croatia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 69 m²
Floor 4/4
The Hills Residence in Makarska is a cutting-edge residential complex that brings modern arc…
$321,438
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