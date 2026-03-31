Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Croatia
  3. Grad Kastav
  4. Residential
  5. House

Houses for sale in Grad Kastav, Croatia

House Delete
Clear all
4 properties total found
5 bedroom house in Grad Kastav, Croatia
5 bedroom house
Grad Kastav, Croatia
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 380 m²
A spacious house for sale in a quiet part of Kastav, just a few minutes' drive from Opatija.…
$453,932
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Ardor real estate agency
Languages
English, Italiano, Hrvatski
3 bedroom house in Grad Kastav, Croatia
3 bedroom house
Grad Kastav, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 141 m²
House for sale in Kastav, offering a beautiful view of the sea and the old town of Kastav. T…
$715,373
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Ardor real estate agency
Languages
English, Italiano, Hrvatski
4 bedroom house in Grad Kastav, Croatia
4 bedroom house
Grad Kastav, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 170 m²
Number of floors 2
A stone house with a living area of 170 m² is for sale, located near the old town of Kastav.…
$373,488
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Ardor real estate agency
Languages
English, Italiano, Hrvatski
AuraAura
4 bedroom house in Grad Kastav, Croatia
4 bedroom house
Grad Kastav, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 212 m²
In a quiet and attractive part of Kastav, a detached family house under construction is for …
$233,286
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Ardor real estate agency
Languages
English, Italiano, Hrvatski
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go