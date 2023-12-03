Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Croatia
  3. Commercial
  4. Grad cabar
  5. Real estate for investment

Investment Properties for Sale in Grad cabar, Croatia

Investment To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
Investment with electricity in Trsce, Croatia
Investment with electricity
Trsce, Croatia
I26320 Tršće
€210,000
per month
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir