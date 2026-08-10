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Hotels for sale in Grad Bakar, Croatia

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1 property total found
Hotel 420 m² in Bakar, Croatia
Hotel 420 m²
Bakar, Croatia
Rooms 1
Area 420 m²
Bakar, a unique building plot with a total area of ​​2,900 m2 with an object for renovation,…
$1,38M
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