Villas for sale in Dubrovnik, Croatia

10 properties total found
Villa 29 bedrooms in Dubrovnik, Croatia
Villa 29 bedrooms
Dubrovnik, Croatia
Bedrooms 29
Bathrooms count 20
Area 950 m²
€2,70M
Villa 6 bedrooms in Dubrovnik, Croatia
Villa 6 bedrooms
Dubrovnik, Croatia
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 430 m²
€3,20M
Villa 7 bedrooms in Dubrovnik, Croatia
Villa 7 bedrooms
Dubrovnik, Croatia
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 10
Area 500 m²
Price on request
Villa 8 rooms with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning in Dubrovnik, Croatia
Villa 8 rooms with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Dubrovnik, Croatia
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 7
Number of floors 2
For sale is a beautiful stone villa located in a small coastal town near Dubrovnik. The vill…
€2,00M
Villa 4 bedrooms with Bedrooms in Dubrovnik, Croatia
Villa 4 bedrooms with Bedrooms
Dubrovnik, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 200 m²
Where to buy an attractive property in Dubrovnik? This villa is your place. This stunning on…
€1,50M
Villa 2 bedrooms with Bedrooms in Dubrovnik, Croatia
Villa 2 bedrooms with Bedrooms
Dubrovnik, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 60 m²
  Located in Zaton, a village in southern Croatia, administratively located in the City of D…
€1,000,000
Villa 5 bedrooms with Bedrooms in Dubrovnik, Croatia
Villa 5 bedrooms with Bedrooms
Dubrovnik, Croatia
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 300 m²
Check out this sea view house in Dubrovnik city! Located basically on the beach, next to the…
€1,30M
Villa 3 bedrooms with Bedrooms in Dubrovnik, Croatia
Villa 3 bedrooms with Bedrooms
Dubrovnik, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 162 m²
€2,00M
Villa 3 bedrooms with Bedrooms in Dubrovnik, Croatia
Villa 3 bedrooms with Bedrooms
Dubrovnik, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 5
Area 394 m²
€2,50M
Villa 5 bedrooms with Bedrooms in Dubrovnik, Croatia
Villa 5 bedrooms with Bedrooms
Dubrovnik, Croatia
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 410 m²
€1,10M
