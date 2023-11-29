Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in Dubrovnik, Croatia

Villa 29 bedrooms in Dubrovnik, Croatia
Villa 29 bedrooms
Dubrovnik, Croatia
Bedrooms 29
Bathrooms count 20
Area 950 m²
€2,70M
Villa 6 bedrooms in Dubrovnik, Croatia
Villa 6 bedrooms
Dubrovnik, Croatia
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 430 m²
€3,20M
Villa 7 bedrooms in Dubrovnik, Croatia
Villa 7 bedrooms
Dubrovnik, Croatia
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 10
Area 500 m²
Price on request
Villa 8 rooms with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning in Dubrovnik, Croatia
Villa 8 rooms with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Dubrovnik, Croatia
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 7
Number of floors 2
For sale is a beautiful stone villa located in a small coastal town near Dubrovnik. The vill…
€2,00M
Villa 4 bedrooms with Bedrooms in Dubrovnik, Croatia
Villa 4 bedrooms with Bedrooms
Dubrovnik, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 200 m²
Where to buy an attractive property in Dubrovnik? This villa is your place. This stunning on…
€1,50M
Villa 2 bedrooms with Bedrooms in Dubrovnik, Croatia
Villa 2 bedrooms with Bedrooms
Dubrovnik, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 60 m²
  Located in Zaton, a village in southern Croatia, administratively located in the City of D…
€1,000,000
Villa 5 bedrooms with Bedrooms in Dubrovnik, Croatia
Villa 5 bedrooms with Bedrooms
Dubrovnik, Croatia
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 300 m²
Check out this sea view house in Dubrovnik city! Located basically on the beach, next to the…
€1,30M
Villa 3 bedrooms with Bedrooms in Dubrovnik, Croatia
Villa 3 bedrooms with Bedrooms
Dubrovnik, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 162 m²
€2,00M
Villa 3 bedrooms with Bedrooms in Dubrovnik, Croatia
Villa 3 bedrooms with Bedrooms
Dubrovnik, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 5
Area 394 m²
€2,50M
Villa 5 bedrooms with Bedrooms in Dubrovnik, Croatia
Villa 5 bedrooms with Bedrooms
Dubrovnik, Croatia
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 410 m²
€1,10M
9 room house with rent in Dubrovnik, Croatia
9 room house with rent
Dubrovnik, Croatia
Rooms 9
Area 495 m²
Dubrovnik, Lapad detached house in an exceptional location Detached, stone house in an extr…
€2,60M
