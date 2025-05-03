Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Croatia
  3. City of Velika Gorica
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Terrace

Terraced Houses for sale in City of Velika Gorica, Croatia

4 properties total found
4 room house in City of Velika Gorica, Croatia
4 room house
City of Velika Gorica, Croatia
Rooms 4
Area 213 m²
Number of floors 3
I27093 Malogorička
$440,647
4 room house in Novo Cice, Croatia
4 room house
Novo Cice, Croatia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 2
I28171 Velikogorička
$276,788
6 room house in Gudci, Croatia
6 room house
Gudci, Croatia
Rooms 6
Area 152 m²
Number of floors 2
I26675 Gudci
$204,823
6 room house in City of Velika Gorica, Croatia
6 room house
City of Velika Gorica, Croatia
Rooms 6
Area 450 m²
I21226 Ulica Martina pl. Tercela
$500,803
