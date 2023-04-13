Show property on map Show properties list
Commercial real estate in Lisbon, Portugal

Santa Maria Maior
12
Lisbon
3
Avenidas Novas
1
Cascais
1
Cascais e Estoril
1
Loures
1
Oeiras
1
Oeiras e Sao Juliao da Barra Paco de Arcos e Caxias
1
23 properties total found
Otherin Lisbon, Portugal
Other
Lisbon, Portugal
330 m²
€ 2,250,000
AVAILABLE FOR THE GOLDEN VISA PROGRAM 350 K A residential complex in Lisbon, with a build…
Commercial 1 bathroomin West, Portugal
Commercial 1 bathroom
West, Portugal
1 bath 166 m²
€ 1,020,000
Suitable for Golden Visa 350K A great store in Baixa Pombalina of 166 m2 Amenities: -…
Warehousein Vila Franca de Xira, Portugal
Warehouse
Vila Franca de Xira, Portugal
4 901 m² Number of floors 3
€ 2,900,000
The property is on the ground floor of the building and includes 1457 SQM + 200 SQM of stora…
Shop 1 bathroomin West, Portugal
Shop 1 bathroom
West, Portugal
1 bath 126 m² Number of floors 3
€ 1,095,000
Well located store, a few meters from Avenida da Liberdade, close to all kinds of services a…
Commercialin Santa Maria Maior, Portugal
Commercial
Santa Maria Maior, Portugal
269 m²
€ 450,000
Warehouse, with an approved project, for 3 townhouses located in downtown Faro, 5 minutes wa…
Officein Avenidas Novas, Portugal
Office
Avenidas Novas, Portugal
Price on request
The building is located in Avenidas Novas, just 3 km from Marquês de Pombal, and is in…
Officein Oeiras, Portugal
Office
Oeiras, Portugal
16 313 m² Number of floors 13
Price on request
Oeiras is conveniently located between the Lisbon metropolitan center (15 minutes away) and …
Hotelin Lisbon, Portugal
Hotel
Lisbon, Portugal
2 225 m²
€ 8,000,000
Located in one of the main parts of central Lisbon, it is an ideal hotel for families, busin…
Hotelin Lisbon, Portugal
Hotel
Lisbon, Portugal
921 m²
€ 12,000,000
The hotel is located in the city center, with good access to transportation, shopping malls,…
Investment 2 bedroomsin Santa Maria Maior, Portugal
Investment 2 bedrooms
Santa Maria Maior, Portugal
1 bath 76 m²
€ 395,000
Building with 1 duplex apartment, respecting on its exterior the original architectural proj…
Commercial 1 bathroomin Santa Maria Maior, Portugal
Commercial 1 bathroom
Santa Maria Maior, Portugal
1 bath 308 m²
€ 550,000
Comercial Property , located close to all services and shops, easy access. This commercial…
Shop 1 bathroomin Santa Maria Maior, Portugal
Shop 1 bathroom
Santa Maria Maior, Portugal
1 bath
€ 145,000
Commercial 3 bathroomsin Santa Maria Maior, Portugal
Commercial 3 bathrooms
Santa Maria Maior, Portugal
3 bath 115 m²
€ 1,100,000
115 sqm commercial property in Saldanha. Inserted on the ground floor, it has a large spac…
Commercial 1 bathroomin Santa Maria Maior, Portugal
Commercial 1 bathroom
Santa Maria Maior, Portugal
1 bath 205 m²
€ 135,000
Commercial Property with roof terrace in Barreiro. The property comprises a large room, ba…
Commercialin Santa Maria Maior, Portugal
Commercial
Santa Maria Maior, Portugal
23 m²
€ 173,500
Shop located on a ground floor, very well located in one of the main avenues of Setúbal. The…
Commercialin Santa Maria Maior, Portugal
Commercial
Santa Maria Maior, Portugal
11 m²
€ 35,000
Office room inserted in a very well located building, near José Afonso's auditorium. Great…
Commercial 1 bathroomin Santa Maria Maior, Portugal
Commercial 1 bathroom
Santa Maria Maior, Portugal
1 bath 204 m²
€ 140,000
Large commercial space located on a ground floor, with more than 200 sqm. The shop has two…
Commercial 2 bathroomsin Santa Maria Maior, Portugal
Commercial 2 bathrooms
Santa Maria Maior, Portugal
2 bath 91 m²
€ 285,000
Store located in the center of Paços de Arco, close to Luis de Freitas Branco Secondary Scho…
Commercialin Santa Maria Maior, Portugal
Commercial
Santa Maria Maior, Portugal
66 m²
€ 260,000
Office located in the heart of Paços de Arco, near the Luís de Freitas Branco high school an…
Commercialin West, Portugal
Commercial
West, Portugal
149 m²
€ 800,000
The commercial premises are located in the Park of Nations area, Lisbon, Portugal. The premi…
Officein Cascais, Portugal
Office
Cascais, Portugal
€ 1,037,500
Fantastic and newest office for trade and services, in Alcohol itão, Cascais. Excellent and …
Commercialin Santa Maria Maior, Portugal
Commercial
Santa Maria Maior, Portugal
€ 1,250,000
Building with 3 units: A total of 250m ²: With a penthouse T1 on the roof (with a 180 degree…
Commercialin Bucelas, Portugal
Commercial
Bucelas, Portugal
235 m²
€ 650,000
Detached house with 7 completely renovated rooms, on a plot of 4,520 m2, only 20 km from the…

