Investment Properties for Sale in Germany

17 properties total found
Investmentin Kaiserslautern, Germany
Investment
Kaiserslautern, Germany
12 500 m²
€ 4,100,000
Well maintained industrial premises near Kaiserslautern with development potential. The fac…
Investment 1 roomin Frankfurt, Germany
Investment 1 room
Frankfurt, Germany
1 Number of rooms 40 m² Number of floors 5
€ 330,000
Investment 4 roomsin Berlin, Germany
Investment 4 rooms
Berlin, Germany
4 Number of rooms 400 m² Number of floors 4
€ 4,000,000
Commercial premises on the 1st floor of a residential building, leased for long-term ( fitne…
Investmentin Frankfurt, Germany
Investment
Frankfurt, Germany
380 m² Number of floors 5
€ 3,400,000
Apartments in Frankfurt am Main - a reasonable investment in liquid objects with the potenti…
Investment 3 roomsin Eschborn, Germany
Investment 3 rooms
Eschborn, Germany
3 Number of rooms 80 m² Number of floors 2
€ 2,500,000
Kindergarten in a residential building / new building on the ground floor with a central loc…
Investment 3 roomsin Frankfurt, Germany
Investment 3 rooms
Frankfurt, Germany
3 Number of rooms 120 m² Number of floors 50
€ 4,500,000
Serviced apartments in cities such as Frankfurt am Main are an ideal option for reliable inv…
Investment 3 roomsin Berlin, Germany
Investment 3 rooms
Berlin, Germany
3 Number of rooms 85 m² Number of floors 7
€ 862,000
Package of 3 apartments in a new building in the Berlin-Mitte area for rental. Equi…
Investmentin Munich, Germany
Investment
Munich, Germany
90 m² Number of floors 7
€ 1,350,000
Package of apartments in a new project in Munich, ready for rental: 3 apartments ( one-room …
Investmentin Munich, Germany
Investment
Munich, Germany
121 m² Number of floors 5
€ 1,634,900
Apartments in the new building of Munich in a quiet, quiet area: apartments ranging from 40 …
Investment 200 roomsin Bielefeld, Germany
Investment 200 rooms
Bielefeld, Germany
200 Number of rooms 1 100 m² Number of floors 5
€ 8,100,000
Modern rehabilitation clinic with a long-term lease. Number of rooms: about 200 Last Re…
Investmentin Dessau-Rosslau, Germany
Investment
Dessau-Rosslau, Germany
1 450 m² Number of floors 4
€ 4,100,000
4-storey medical center with medical offices ( urology, ENT, gastroenterologist, physiothera…
Investmentin Rodgau, Germany
Investment
Rodgau, Germany
4 500 m² Number of floors 3
€ 5,300,000
Residential building with office space and a warehouse in the suburbs of Frankfurt am Main. …
Investmentin Bullenhausen, Germany
Investment
Bullenhausen, Germany
3 400 m²
€ 7,200,000
Commercial premises with leading German net shop stores and offices on one of Hamburg's pede…
Investmentin Germany, Germany
Investment
Germany, Germany
795 m²
€ 2,200,000
PROPERTY FOR SALE   in good technical condition, which was renovated in 2000&n…
Investmentin Germany, Germany
Investment
Germany, Germany
€ 1,700,000
PROFITABLE HOUSE IN LEIPZIG 1.500.000 € QUICK SALE PROPERTY ✓ Protection of capital,…
Investmentin Germany, Germany
Investment
Germany, Germany
608 m²
€ 1,550,000
PROPERTY FOR SALE   in good technical condition, which was renovated in 2002 …
Investmentin Berlin area, Germany
Investment
Berlin area, Germany
8 000 m²
€ 35,000,000
Germany Berlin Investment Project in Berlin Offer for investors! Center Berlin, 10 min walk …

