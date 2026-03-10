Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Cambodia
  3. Siem Reap
  4. Long-term rental
  5. Villa

Monthly rent of villas in Siem Reap, Cambodia

Prasat Bakong
7
Villa Delete
Clear all
114 properties total found
3 bedroom villa in Siem Reap, Cambodia
3 bedroom villa
Siem Reap, Cambodia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Floor 2
If you're in search of a luxurious wooden villa for rent in Siem Reap, you'll find these pro…
$800
per month
Leave a request
3 bedroom villa in Krous, Cambodia
3 bedroom villa
Krous, Cambodia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Floor 2
A beautifully designed villa is available for rent in a secure borey located on the west sid…
$650
per month
Leave a request
3 bedroom villa in Siem Reap, Cambodia
3 bedroom villa
Siem Reap, Cambodia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 142 m²
Experience luxury living in this modern private villa, available for rent in Sala Kamraeuk C…
$1,200
per month
Leave a request
Villa 8 bedrooms in Krous, Cambodia
Villa 8 bedrooms
Krous, Cambodia
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 9
Area 1 018 m²
This spacious 8-bedroom villa for rent in the Svay Dangkum area of Siem Reap is perfect for …
$2,100
per month
Leave a request
2 bedroom Villa in Siem Reap, Cambodia
2 bedroom Villa
Siem Reap, Cambodia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Floor 1
Discover this beautiful 2-bedroom villa with a private swimming pool, available for rent in …
$1,500
per month
Leave a request
3 bedroom villa in Siem Reap, Cambodia
3 bedroom villa
Siem Reap, Cambodia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 200 m²
This lovely villa has 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms, perfect for a small family or group. It is…
$1,250
per month
Leave a request
3 bedroom villa in Krous, Cambodia
3 bedroom villa
Krous, Cambodia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 886 m²
Floor 2
This 3-bedroom villa for rent in Siem Reap is a great place to relax and enjoy luxury living…
$1,600
per month
Leave a request
4 bedroom Villa in Krous, Cambodia
4 bedroom Villa
Krous, Cambodia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Floor 1
This 4-bedroom villa for rent in Svay Dangkum offers the perfect blend of comfort and versat…
$600
per month
Leave a request
4 bedroom Villa in Krous, Cambodia
4 bedroom Villa
Krous, Cambodia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 467 m²
Floor 2
This 4-bedroom villa for rent in Svay Dangkum, Siem Reap, is an excellent choice for an offi…
$480
per month
Leave a request
2 bedroom Villa in Siem Reap, Cambodia
2 bedroom Villa
Siem Reap, Cambodia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 2 317 m²
Floor 1
Discover this unique Khmer-European hybrid villa, offering a blend of traditional charm and …
$850
per month
Leave a request
3 bedroom villa in Krous, Cambodia
3 bedroom villa
Krous, Cambodia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 230 m²
Floor 2
This modern bright 3 Bedroom, 4 Bathroom detached home, located in Sra Nage, Siem Reap, has …
$650
per month
Leave a request
3 bedroom villa in Siem Reap, Cambodia
3 bedroom villa
Siem Reap, Cambodia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 385 m²
Floor 1
Welcome to a sanctuary of modern luxury and tranquility in the heart of Siem Reap City. This…
$1,400
per month
Leave a request
3 bedroom villa in Siem Reap, Cambodia
3 bedroom villa
Siem Reap, Cambodia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 225 m²
Private villa with 3 bedrooms located in Svay Dankum Commune, near Krolanh Market. This prop…
$700
per month
Leave a request
2 bedroom Villa in Siem Reap, Cambodia
2 bedroom Villa
Siem Reap, Cambodia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 198 m²
This beautiful private villa is located in a peaceful area of Svay Dankum Commune , Siem Rea…
$1,300
per month
Leave a request
2 bedroom Villa in Siem Reap, Cambodia
2 bedroom Villa
Siem Reap, Cambodia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Available for rent in the Sla Kram area is a stunning 2-bedroom villa that boasts a sleek, m…
$1,000
per month
Leave a request
4 bedroom Villa in Siem Reap, Cambodia
4 bedroom Villa
Siem Reap, Cambodia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 380 m²
Floor 3
This lovely 6-bedroom villa for rent in Svay Dangkum, located near Derm Kralanh Market. It’s…
$800
per month
Leave a request
4 bedroom Villa in Krous, Cambodia
4 bedroom Villa
Krous, Cambodia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 1 415 m²
Modern Villa with Pool for Rent – Svay Dangkum, Siem Reap. Experience luxurious tropical liv…
$3,500
per month
Leave a request
3 bedroom villa in Krous, Cambodia
3 bedroom villa
Krous, Cambodia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Floor 2
Step into this inviting 3-bedroom house, just a quick 7-minute jaunt from the bustling Pub S…
$500
per month
Leave a request
2 bedroom Villa in Krous, Cambodia
2 bedroom Villa
Krous, Cambodia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Nestled in a tranquil oasis in Svay Dankum commune, Siem Reap City. This exquisite 2-bedroom…
$1,300
per month
Leave a request
3 bedroom villa in Siem Reap, Cambodia
3 bedroom villa
Siem Reap, Cambodia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 240 m²
Wooden Villa with Private Swimming Pool for Rent in Svay Dankum Commune, Siem Reap City Esca…
$1,200
per month
Leave a request
2 bedroom Villa in Siem Reap, Cambodia
2 bedroom Villa
Siem Reap, Cambodia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 96 m²
Floor 2
This 2-bedroom villa for rent is located in Sangkat Slakram, Siem Reap, just a short drive f…
$400
per month
Leave a request
3 bedroom villa in Siem Reap, Cambodia
3 bedroom villa
Siem Reap, Cambodia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 496 m²
Floor 2
Welcome to your dream holiday villa, available for both sale and rent! Situated on a spaciou…
$1,200
per month
Leave a request
4 bedroom Villa in Siem Reap, Cambodia
4 bedroom Villa
Siem Reap, Cambodia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 105 m²
Floor 2
This villa is a perfect blend of comfort, convenience, and beauty, making it a fantastic cho…
$650
per month
Leave a request
Villa in Siem Reap, Cambodia
Villa
Siem Reap, Cambodia
Bathrooms count 3
Area 150 m²
In the Sala Kamraeuk area of Siem Reap, there are several 3-bedroom villa with pools availab…
$1,100
per month
Leave a request
2 bedroom Villa in Siem Reap, Cambodia
2 bedroom Villa
Siem Reap, Cambodia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Floor 2
Dive into relaxation at this stunning villa in Sala Kamraeuk! Just a quick 5-minute drive fr…
$1,200
per month
Leave a request
2 bedroom Villa in Siem Reap, Cambodia
2 bedroom Villa
Siem Reap, Cambodia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Villas for rent in Siem Reap offer a great accommodation option for visitors exploring the c…
$450
per month
Leave a request
3 bedroom villa in Siem Reap, Cambodia
3 bedroom villa
Siem Reap, Cambodia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Floor 1
This partly furnished private three bedrooms villa for rent, offering a perfect blend of com…
$450
per month
Leave a request
4 bedroom Villa in Siem Reap, Cambodia
4 bedroom Villa
Siem Reap, Cambodia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 450 m²
Floor 2
This beautiful private villa offers comfort and privacy, located in a peaceful area of Sangk…
$1,500
per month
Leave a request
4 bedroom Villa in Krous, Cambodia
4 bedroom Villa
Krous, Cambodia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 334 m²
Luxury and comfort with this exquisite villa available for rent in the sought-after Sro Ngae…
$850
per month
Leave a request
3 bedroom villa in Krous, Cambodia
3 bedroom villa
Krous, Cambodia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Floor 2
Welcome to your dream retreat in the heart of city, where luxury meets contemporary living. …
$700
per month
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go