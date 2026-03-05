Show property on map Show properties list
4 bedroom Villa in Sangkat Krang Thnong, Cambodia
4 bedroom Villa
Sangkat Krang Thnong, Cambodia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 467 m²
Floor 2
This spacious villa is now available for rent in the peaceful neighborhood of Sangkat Krang …
$2,000
per month
6 bedroom villa in Sangkat Phnom Penh Thmei, Cambodia
6 bedroom villa
Sangkat Phnom Penh Thmei, Cambodia
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Indulge in sophisticated living with this magnificent 6-bedroom, 6-bathroom villa for rent i…
$2,300
per month
Villa 9 bedrooms in Sangkat Ou Baek K'am, Cambodia
Villa 9 bedrooms
Sangkat Ou Baek K'am, Cambodia
Rooms 9
Bedrooms 9
Bathrooms count 9
Area 630 m²
Floor 4
Looking for serious space in Phnom Penh? This isn't just a house; it's a sprawling villa des…
$7,000
per month
7 bedroom villa in Khan Sen Sok, Cambodia
7 bedroom villa
Khan Sen Sok, Cambodia
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 9
Area 442 m²
Floor 4
This prestigious 4-story luxury villa, situated in the high-growth district of Khan Sen Sok,…
$6,000
per month
4 bedroom Villa in Sangkat Kouk Khleang, Cambodia
4 bedroom Villa
Sangkat Kouk Khleang, Cambodia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 433 m²
$4,000
per month
