  1. Realting.com
  2. Cambodia
  3. Prasat Bakong
  4. Long-term rental
  5. Villa

Monthly rent of villas in Prasat Bakong, Cambodia

7 properties total found
Villa in Prasat Bakong, Cambodia
Villa
Prasat Bakong, Cambodia
Area 64 m²
This fully furnished 3-bedroom villa for rent in Borey Bakong, Krong Siem Reap, provides a c…
$550
per month
4 bedroom Villa in Svay Thom, Cambodia
4 bedroom Villa
Svay Thom, Cambodia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Floor 2
An exceptional living experience in this elegant 4-bedroom private villa, ideally located in…
$950
per month
2 bedroom Villa in Prasat Bakong, Cambodia
2 bedroom Villa
Prasat Bakong, Cambodia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 36 m²
Floor 2
This corner unit at Bakong Village features two (2) bedrooms and complete furnishings, perfe…
$300
per month
4 bedroom Villa in Svay Thom, Cambodia
4 bedroom Villa
Svay Thom, Cambodia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 286 m²
Floor 2
This beautiful and well-maintained 4-bedroom villa is available for rent in Tourism City Pro…
$800
per month
2 bedroom Villa in Prasat Bakong, Cambodia
2 bedroom Villa
Prasat Bakong, Cambodia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 32 m²
Floor 3
This 2-bedroom villa for rent at Bakong Village offers a comfortable and modern living space…
$350
per month
2 bedroom Villa in Prasat Bakong, Cambodia
2 bedroom Villa
Prasat Bakong, Cambodia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 72 m²
Floor 2
Bakong Village Project fosters a strong sense of community. Connect with your neighbors, emb…
$350
per month
3 bedroom villa in Prasat Bakong, Cambodia
3 bedroom villa
Prasat Bakong, Cambodia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 1 014 m²
Floor 2
This private holiday villa offers 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms, a beautiful swimming pool, and…
$1,500
per month
