  Realting.com
  2. Cambodia
  3. Khan Boeng Keng Kang
  4. Long-term rental
  5. Villa

Monthly rent of villas in Khan Boeng Keng Kang, Cambodia

12 properties total found
6 bedroom villa in Sangkat Boeng Keng Kang Ti Pir, Cambodia
6 bedroom villa
Sangkat Boeng Keng Kang Ti Pir, Cambodia
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 8
Area 460 m²
Floor 2
This spacious villa for rent in Khan Boeung Keng Kang is located in a prime area near Nation…
$3,000
per month
Villa 12 bedrooms in Sangkat Boeng Keng Kang Ti Pir, Cambodia
Villa 12 bedrooms
Sangkat Boeng Keng Kang Ti Pir, Cambodia
Rooms 12
Bedrooms 12
Bathrooms count 12
Area 510 m²
Floor 2
Located in the prestigious Khan Boeung Keng Kong 1, this spacious villa spans a generous 510…
$5,000
per month
5 bedroom villa in Sangkat Boeng Keng Kang Ti Muoy, Cambodia
5 bedroom villa
Sangkat Boeng Keng Kang Ti Muoy, Cambodia
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 7
Area 562 m²
Floor 2
This spacious 5-bedroom villa in BKK1 offers an exceptional opportunity for embassies, corpo…
$5,500
per month
Villa 20 bedrooms in Sangkat Boeng Keng Kang Ti Bei, Cambodia
Villa 20 bedrooms
Sangkat Boeng Keng Kang Ti Bei, Cambodia
Rooms 20
Bedrooms 20
Area 562 m²
Floor 3
Secure a prestigious business address with this expansive villa for rent in Khan Boeng Keng …
$5,000
per month
6 bedroom villa in Sangkat Boeng Keng Kang Ti Muoy, Cambodia
6 bedroom villa
Sangkat Boeng Keng Kang Ti Muoy, Cambodia
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 7
Area 504 m²
Floor 2
Discover an exceptional leasing opportunity with this elegant villa in Khan Boeung Keng Kang…
$5,000
per month
5 bedroom villa in Sangkat Boeng Keng Kang Ti Muoy, Cambodia
5 bedroom villa
Sangkat Boeng Keng Kang Ti Muoy, Cambodia
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 7
Area 476 m²
This villa is perfect for those seeking a spacious and well-located property in the heart of…
$6,000
per month
5 bedroom villa in Sangkat Boeng Keng Kang Ti Muoy, Cambodia
5 bedroom villa
Sangkat Boeng Keng Kang Ti Muoy, Cambodia
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 7
Area 432 m²
Floor 2
Tucked away in one of Phnom Penh’s most sought-after neighborhoods, this 5-bedroom villa in …
$5,500
per month
6 bedroom villa in Sangkat Tuol Svay Prey Ti Muoy, Cambodia
6 bedroom villa
Sangkat Tuol Svay Prey Ti Muoy, Cambodia
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 7
Area 450 m²
Floor 2
This elegant villa in Sangkat Tuol Svay Prey 2 offers a prime location near the Olympic Mark…
$2,200
per month
7 bedroom villa in Sangkat Boeng Keng Kang Ti Muoy, Cambodia
7 bedroom villa
Sangkat Boeng Keng Kang Ti Muoy, Cambodia
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 9
Area 631 m²
This stunning villa in the heart of Boeung Keng Kang 1, just steps from Monivong Blvd, offer…
$7,500
per month
5 bedroom villa in Sangkat Boeng Keng Kang Ti Muoy, Cambodia
5 bedroom villa
Sangkat Boeng Keng Kang Ti Muoy, Cambodia
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 590 m²
Floor 2
Strategically located near the corner of Street 310 in Sangkat Boeung Keng Kong 1 , this spa…
$6,000
per month
Villa 9 bedrooms in Sangkat Boeng Keng Kang Ti Muoy, Cambodia
Villa 9 bedrooms
Sangkat Boeng Keng Kang Ti Muoy, Cambodia
Rooms 9
Bedrooms 9
Bathrooms count 12
Area 632 m²
Floor 2
A spacious villa is now available for rent in the heart of Boeung Keng Kang 1 (BKK1), Phnom …
$6,000
per month
6 bedroom villa in Sangkat Boeng Keng Kang Ti Muoy, Cambodia
6 bedroom villa
Sangkat Boeng Keng Kang Ti Muoy, Cambodia
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 384 m²
Floor 2
Experience refined urban living in this spacious and fully equipped villa located in the pre…
$5,500
per month
