  1. Realting.com
  2. Cambodia
  3. Khan Chamkar Mon
  4. Long-term rental
  5. Villa

Monthly rent of villas in Khan Chamkar Mon, Cambodia

13 properties total found
4 bedroom Villa in Sangkat Phsar Daeum Thkov, Cambodia
4 bedroom Villa
Sangkat Phsar Daeum Thkov, Cambodia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 6
Area 425 m²
Floor 2
This stunning 4-bedroom , 6-bathroom Villa offers modern comfort and convenience. Designed f…
$3,000
per month
4 bedroom Villa in Sangkat Phsar Daeum Thkov, Cambodia
4 bedroom Villa
Sangkat Phsar Daeum Thkov, Cambodia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 224 m²
Floor 3
Discover this well-maintained 3-story villa in a quiet area of Phsar Daeum Thkov. Sitting on…
$1,300
per month
5 bedroom villa in Sangkat Phsar Daeum Thkov, Cambodia
5 bedroom villa
Sangkat Phsar Daeum Thkov, Cambodia
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 486 m²
Floor 2
This spacious villa is now available for rent in the peaceful and central area of Sangkat Bo…
$2,500
per month
7 bedroom villa in Sangkat Phsar Daeum Thkov, Cambodia
7 bedroom villa
Sangkat Phsar Daeum Thkov, Cambodia
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 9
Area 336 m²
Floor 1
This versatile villa in Khan Chamkarmon is now available for rent, offering a land size of 3…
$3,000
per month
4 bedroom Villa in Sangkat Phsar Daeum Thkov, Cambodia
4 bedroom Villa
Sangkat Phsar Daeum Thkov, Cambodia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 336 m²
Floor 2
Experience the pinnacle of luxury living in Phnom Penh’s most prestigious gated community wi…
$2,800
per month
6 bedroom villa in Sangkat Phsar Daeum Thkov, Cambodia
6 bedroom villa
Sangkat Phsar Daeum Thkov, Cambodia
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 544 m²
This spacious villa for rent in Tonle Basac sits on a generous land size of 544m², offering …
$2,500
per month
3 bedroom villa in Sangkat Phsar Daeum Thkov, Cambodia
3 bedroom villa
Sangkat Phsar Daeum Thkov, Cambodia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 162 m²
This spacious 162 m² apartment offers modern comfort and convenience in a highly sought-afte…
$3,500
per month
5 bedroom villa in Sangkat Phsar Daeum Thkov, Cambodia
5 bedroom villa
Sangkat Phsar Daeum Thkov, Cambodia
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 510 m²
Floor 2
Located in a peaceful area of Phsar Daeum Thkov, this 2-story villa offers a spacious living…
$2,000
per month
4 bedroom Villa in Sangkat Phsar Daeum Thkov, Cambodia
4 bedroom Villa
Sangkat Phsar Daeum Thkov, Cambodia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 500 m²
Floor 2
This spacious villa for rent in Khan Chamkarmon offers the perfect blend of comfort, conveni…
$4,000
per month
Villa 8 bedrooms in Sangkat Tuol Tumpung Ti Muoy, Cambodia
Villa 8 bedrooms
Sangkat Tuol Tumpung Ti Muoy, Cambodia
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 8
Area 529 m²
Floor 2
This generous single villa is located just moments from Boeung Trabek Plaza in Chamkar Morn,…
$4,500
per month
7 bedroom villa in Sangkat Phsar Daeum Thkov, Cambodia
7 bedroom villa
Sangkat Phsar Daeum Thkov, Cambodia
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 9
Area 400 m²
Floor 2
This elegant and spacious villa in Tuol Tumpung 1 is perfect for those seeking a comfortable…
$2,200
per month
4 bedroom Villa in Sangkat Phsar Daeum Thkov, Cambodia
4 bedroom Villa
Sangkat Phsar Daeum Thkov, Cambodia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 300 m²
Floor 2
A comfortable villa is now available for rent in Borey Chamka Morn, offering a practical lay…
$1,500
per month
4 bedroom Villa in Sangkat Phsar Daeum Thkov, Cambodia
4 bedroom Villa
Sangkat Phsar Daeum Thkov, Cambodia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 450 m²
Floor 2
Spacious and versatile, this 2-floor villa is located in a peaceful area of Phsar Daeum Thko…
$1,100
per month
