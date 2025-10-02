Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Bulgaria
  3. Yambol
  4. Residential
  5. Villa

Villas for sale in Yambol, Bulgaria

Villa Delete
Clear all
3 properties total found
Villa 4 bedrooms in General Toshevo, Bulgaria
Villa 4 bedrooms
General Toshevo, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 301 m²
Description of object: We offer for sale a house with a panoramic sea view over two floors w…
$792,180
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
International Property Alerts
Languages
English
Villa 4 bedrooms in General Toshevo, Bulgaria
Villa 4 bedrooms
General Toshevo, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 301 m²
Description of object: We offer for sale a house with a panoramic sea view over two floors w…
$792,180
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
International Property Alerts
Languages
English
Villa 4 bedrooms in General Toshevo, Bulgaria
Villa 4 bedrooms
General Toshevo, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 301 m²
Description of object: We offer for sale a house with a panoramic sea view over two floors w…
$792,180
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
International Property Alerts
Languages
English
AdriastarAdriastar
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Yambol, Bulgaria

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go