Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Bulgaria
  3. Vetovo
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Vetovo, Bulgaria

1 property total found
2 bedroom house in Senovo, Bulgaria
2 bedroom house
Senovo, Bulgaria
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
Number of floors 1
We are pleased to offer this fully renovated single-storey house, set on a generous plot of …
$30,712
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
IBG REAL ESTATES LTD
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά, Български
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Vetovo, Bulgaria

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go