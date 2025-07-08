Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Bulgaria
  3. Varna
  4. Residential
  5. Villa
  6. Garden

Villas with garden for sale in Varna, Bulgaria

Villa Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Villa in Varna, Bulgaria
Villa
Varna, Bulgaria
Area 155 m²
A new two-storey house with a basement, located in the wonderful Bulgarian village of Gorits…
$191,133
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Hayat
Languages
English, Русский, Українська
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Varna, Bulgaria

with Garage
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go