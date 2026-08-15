Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Bulgaria
  3. Sungurlare
  4. Residential
  5. House

Houses for sale in Sungurlare, Bulgaria

;
House Delete
Clear all
2 properties total found
4 bedroom house in Bosilkovo, Bulgaria
4 bedroom house
Bosilkovo, Bulgaria
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 235 m²
Floor 2/5
# 31209092For sale it is offered:House of 2 floors in the village of Bosilkovo, Sungurlare c…
$62,913
Leave a request
2 bedroom house in Podvis, Bulgaria
2 bedroom house
Podvis, Bulgaria
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 167 m²
Floor 1/1
House with swimming pool and sauna in Podvis village, Burgas regionPrice - 105,000 eurosArea…
$120,022
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Sungurlare, Bulgaria

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go