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Hotels for sale in Sredets, Bulgaria

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1 property total found
Hotel 100 m² in Sredets, Bulgaria
Hotel 100 m²
Sredets, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
Description of object: Distance to the nearest beach: 55.45 km (Kraimori, Burgas). The vill…
$96,711
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Nils Ott Real Estates
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