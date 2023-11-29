Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Bulgaria
  3. Commercial
  4. Sofia State
  5. Shops

Shops for sale in Sofia State, Bulgaria

Sofia City Province
9
Sofia
5
Shop To archive
Clear all
9 properties total found
Shop in Vitosha, Bulgaria
Shop
Vitosha, Bulgaria
Area 392 m²
Number of floors 1
DREAM WISHEN REALSES A large store for communication in Manastirski Livadi. A separate site …
€705,600
Leave a request
Shop with parking in Sofia, Bulgaria
Shop with parking
Sofia, Bulgaria
Area 1 350 m²
DREAM WISHEN REAL ESTATE A store for sale in an extremely communicative place with a large f…
€3,00M
Leave a request
Shop in Sofia, Bulgaria
Shop
Sofia, Bulgaria
Area 107 m²
Number of floors 8
DREAM WISHEN REAL ESTATE A shop for sale in the Metro City shopping center near public trans…
€149,000
Leave a request
Shop in Sofia, Bulgaria
Shop
Sofia, Bulgaria
Area 60 m²
The Square Agency is pleased to offer you a wonderful shop in Rozadnika quarter on Al. Sta…
€74,940
Leave a request
Shop in Vitosha, Bulgaria
Shop
Vitosha, Bulgaria
Area 52 m²
€27,000
Leave a request
Shop in Izgrev, Bulgaria
Shop
Izgrev, Bulgaria
Area 191 m²
€152,800
Leave a request
Shop in Izgrev, Bulgaria
Shop
Izgrev, Bulgaria
Area 60 m²
€65,000
Leave a request
Shop in Sofia, Bulgaria
Shop
Sofia, Bulgaria
Area 123 m²
€117,325
Leave a request
Shop in Sofia, Bulgaria
Shop
Sofia, Bulgaria
Area 700 m²
€730,000
Leave a request

Property types in Sofia State

сommercial property
restaurants
offices
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir