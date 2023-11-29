Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Bulgaria
  3. Commercial
  4. Sofia City Province
  5. Hotels

Hotels for sale in Sofia City Province, Bulgaria

сommercial property
40
restaurants
4
offices
10
shops
9
Hotel To archive
Clear all
2 properties total found
Hotel with bathroom in Sofia, Bulgaria
Hotel with bathroom
Sofia, Bulgaria
Area 1 260 m²
KVADRAT REAL ESTATE offers for sale a unique property with historical value and perfect lo…
€2,60M
Leave a request
Hotel 11 rooms in Sofia City Province, Bulgaria
Hotel 11 rooms
Sofia City Province, Bulgaria
Rooms 11
Area 1 400 m²
Agency Square presents to your attention a furnished, operating with regular customers hot…
€949,999
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir