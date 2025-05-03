Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Bulgaria
  3. Long-term rental
  4. House
  5. Mountain view

Monthly rent of houses mountain view in Bulgaria

House Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
4 bedroom Villa in Svilengrad, Bulgaria
4 bedroom Villa
Svilengrad, Bulgaria
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 2 000 m²
Number of floors 2
Three/ four bedroom villa For Rent only 12 km away from the town of Svilengrad, Haskovo dist…
$1,068
per month
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go