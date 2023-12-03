Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Bulgaria
  3. Residential
  4. Pernik
  5. Houses

Houses for sale in Pernik, Bulgaria

House To archive
Clear all
2 properties total found
4 room house in Kladnitsa, Bulgaria
4 room house
Kladnitsa, Bulgaria
Rooms 4
€247,000
per month
Leave a request
5 room house in Kovachevtsi, Bulgaria
5 room house
Kovachevtsi, Bulgaria
Rooms 5
Area 260 m²
€160,000
per month
Leave a request

Properties features in Pernik, Bulgaria

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir