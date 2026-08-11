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Residential properties for sale in Pernik, Bulgaria

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2 properties total found
4 room house in Kladnitsa, Bulgaria
4 room house
Kladnitsa, Bulgaria
Rooms 4
$287,168
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5 room house in Kovachevtsi, Bulgaria
5 room house
Kovachevtsi, Bulgaria
Rooms 5
Area 260 m²
$173,069
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Properties features in Pernik, Bulgaria

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