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Сommercial property in Kameno, Bulgaria

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1 property total found
Commercial property 10 000 m² in Krastina, Bulgaria
Commercial property 10 000 m²
Krastina, Bulgaria
Area 10 000 m²
Floor -1
#21366373 We offer for sale a plot of land with an approved plan for the construction of a g…
$269,411
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