Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Bulgaria
  3. Residential
  4. Gabrovo

Residential properties for sale in Gabrovo, Bulgaria

3 properties total found
Apartment in Skobelevo, Bulgaria
Apartment
Skobelevo, Bulgaria
€43,700
Leave a request
Apartment in Voneshta voda, Bulgaria
Apartment
Voneshta voda, Bulgaria
€5,60M
Leave a request
Villa 4 rooms with Bedrooms in Kalofer, Bulgaria
Villa 4 rooms with Bedrooms
Kalofer, Bulgaria
Rooms 4
Area 450 m²
"SQARE" agency has available for it's clients and colleagues: Sunny,spacious and cozy v…
€25,000
Leave a request

Properties features in Gabrovo, Bulgaria

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir