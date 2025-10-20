Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Bulgaria
  3. Dolni Chiflik
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Swimming pool

Pool Apartments for sale in Dolni Chiflik, Bulgaria

Apartment Delete
Clear all
3 properties total found
1 bedroom apartment in Shkorpilovtsi, Bulgaria
1 bedroom apartment
Shkorpilovtsi, Bulgaria
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
Floor 3/5
We offer a spacious, stylishly furnished one-bedroom apartment in the complex “Eco Park Hunt…
$83,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
GINY DOM
Languages
English, Русский, Français, Български
Telegram Write in Telegram
2 bedroom apartment in Shkorpilovtsi, Bulgaria
2 bedroom apartment
Shkorpilovtsi, Bulgaria
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
Floor 3/6
We offer a spacious, stylishly furnished two-bedroom apartment with a partial SEA VIEW on th…
$119,500
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
GINY DOM
Languages
English, Русский, Français, Български
Telegram Write in Telegram
1 bedroom apartment in Shkorpilovtsi, Bulgaria
1 bedroom apartment
Shkorpilovtsi, Bulgaria
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 56 m²
Floor 3/6
We offer a spacious, stylishly furnished one-bedroom apartment on the FIRST LINE OF THE SEA …
$72,998
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
GINY DOM
Languages
English, Русский, Français, Български
Telegram Write in Telegram
Monte OnlineMonte Online
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Dolni Chiflik, Bulgaria

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go