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Apartments for sale in Dolni Chiflik, Bulgaria

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10 properties total found
Apartment in Novo Oriahovo, Bulgaria
Apartment
Novo Oriahovo, Bulgaria
Area 14 121 m²
Development Plot Just 80 Meters from the Beach | Shkorpilovtsi (Long Beach Resort) IBG Real …
$961,028
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Agency
IBG REAL ESTATES LTD
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά, Български
1 bedroom apartment in Shkorpilovtsi, Bulgaria
1 bedroom apartment
Shkorpilovtsi, Bulgaria
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
Floor 3/4
🌲 Eco-Leisure and Exclusive: Apartment at HUNTER'S BEACH, ShkorpilovtsyWe offer for sale an …
$97,691
VAT
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Agency
Bulgarian Expert
Languages
English, Русский, Български
1 bedroom apartment in Shkorpilovtsi, Bulgaria
1 bedroom apartment
Shkorpilovtsi, Bulgaria
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
Floor 3/5
We offer a spacious, stylishly furnished one-bedroom apartment in the complex “Eco Park Hunt…
$83,000
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DD CO DEDD CO DE
Apartment in Shkorpilovtsi, Bulgaria
Apartment
Shkorpilovtsi, Bulgaria
Area 39 m²
A modern resort complex close to the most spacious sandy beach on the Bulgarian coast in the…
$61,668
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Apartment in Yunets, Bulgaria
Apartment
Yunets, Bulgaria
Newly built modern house 40 km from the city of Varna.Advantages- A quiet and peaceful place…
$383,666
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Apartment in Shkorpilovtsi, Bulgaria
Apartment
Shkorpilovtsi, Bulgaria
Area 38 m²
A new residential complex in the village of Shkorpilovtsi, 40 km south of the city of Varna.…
$49,225
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TekceTekce
Apartment in Shkorpilovtsi, Bulgaria
Apartment
Shkorpilovtsi, Bulgaria
Area 4 700 m²
A plot of 4,700 sq. m. in the village of Shkorpilovtsi, near the sea. It is located on the m…
$287,649
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Apartment in Shkorpilovtsi, Bulgaria
Apartment
Shkorpilovtsi, Bulgaria
We present to your attention a site with a project for a residential building on the seashor…
$612,018
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Apartment in Shkorpilovtsi, Bulgaria
Apartment
Shkorpilovtsi, Bulgaria
Equipped recreation center-camping in close proximity to the sea coast, resort village Shkor…
$423,509
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Apartment in Shkorpilovtsi, Bulgaria
Apartment
Shkorpilovtsi, Bulgaria
Area 9 860 m²
A plot of land with an area of ​​6,000 sq.m., with a project for a Resort Apartment Complex,…
$2,45M
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Properties features in Dolni Chiflik, Bulgaria

with Swimming pool
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