Residential properties for sale in Dolni Chiflik, Bulgaria

apartments
9
houses
5
14 properties total found
3 room house with furniture, with parking, with Online tour in Dolni Chiflik, Bulgaria
3 room house with furniture, with parking, with Online tour
Dolni Chiflik, Bulgaria
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 1
3-bed lovely house with garden, 30 mins drive to the Beach IBG Real Estates brings to you…
€36,990
€36,990
3 room house with parking, with Online tour in Dolni Chiflik, Bulgaria
3 room house with parking, with Online tour
Dolni Chiflik, Bulgaria
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 1
Area 220 m²
Number of floors 3
Solid large house with outbuildings 30 minutes from the beach IBG Real Estates offers for…
€39,500
€39,500
3 room house with parking, with Online tour in Dolni Chiflik, Bulgaria
3 room house with parking, with Online tour
Dolni Chiflik, Bulgaria
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 128 m²
Number of floors 2
3 bed House and outbuildings near Varna IBG Real Estates offers for sale this nice house …
€50,990
€50,990
2 room house with parking, with Online tour in Dolni Chiflik, Bulgaria
2 room house with parking, with Online tour
Dolni Chiflik, Bulgaria
Rooms 3
Area 145 m²
Number of floors 2
2-bed house and garage near Varna and the beach IBG Real Estate is pleased to offer you t…
€39,990
€39,990
Apartment in Golitsa, Bulgaria
Apartment
Golitsa, Bulgaria
Lovely 2-storey house near the resort town of Biala.   Benefits - Located on the main s…
€84,500
€84,500
4 room house with Bedrooms in Yunets, Bulgaria
4 room house with Bedrooms
Yunets, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 4
Area 154 m²
Floor 2
For sale it is offered: ID 28529084House with 4 rooms in the village of Yunets, Chiflik Vall…
€183,000
€183,000
2 room apartment with Bedrooms, with fridge in Shkorpilovtsi, Bulgaria
2 room apartment with Bedrooms, with fridge
Shkorpilovtsi, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 2
Area 89 m²
Floor 3
# 19335997Offered for sale: 1 bedroom apartment on the first line of the sea.Cost: 88,000 eu…
€72,000
€72,000
Apartment in Shkorpilovtsi, Bulgaria
Apartment
Shkorpilovtsi, Bulgaria
€378,045
€378,045
Apartment in Shkorpilovtsi, Bulgaria
Apartment
Shkorpilovtsi, Bulgaria
Area 38 m²
€37,750
€37,750
Apartment in Shkorpilovtsi, Bulgaria
Apartment
Shkorpilovtsi, Bulgaria
€400,000
€400,000
Apartment in Shkorpilovtsi, Bulgaria
Apartment
Shkorpilovtsi, Bulgaria
Area 4 700 m²
€258,500
€258,500
Apartment in Shkorpilovtsi, Bulgaria
Apartment
Shkorpilovtsi, Bulgaria
Area 45 m²
€49,350
€49,350
Apartment in Shkorpilovtsi, Bulgaria
Apartment
Shkorpilovtsi, Bulgaria
Area 9 860 m²
€2,20M
€2,20M
2 room apartment with Bedrooms in Shkorpilovtsi, Bulgaria
2 room apartment with Bedrooms
Shkorpilovtsi, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 2
Area 71 m²
Floor 2
Two-bedroom apartment in the club complex in Hunter's Club, Shkorpilovtsy, Varna region. Roo…
€66,000
€66,000

Properties features in Dolni Chiflik, Bulgaria

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
